Zambia, in debt, votes in close general election

Zambians were voting in a general election on Thursday after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes, a debt crisis and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixteen presidential candidates are vying for the top job, but the favorites are incumbent Edgar Lungu, 64, and longtime rival Hakainde Hichilema, a business mogul, who are facing off at the polls for the third time.

Hichilema, 59, who is running for the sixth time, is backed by a 10-party alliance.

A failing economy and rising costs of living have eroded Lungu’s base of support in recent years, polls suggest, and the elections could be even tighter than the 2016 polls when he narrowly managed a victory over Hichilema. .

Lungu, who has held the post for six years and is a lawyer by training, is accused of unsustainably borrowing, especially from Chinese creditors, to finance a number of infrastructure projects.

Under his leadership, Zambia became the first African country to default on its sovereign debt since the coronavirus pandemic began, while inflation soared to 24.6 percent in June, the highest rate in more than one year. decade.

Africa’s second-largest copper producer after the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the world’s eighth largest producer, lost another debt payment this year.

Winding lines of hundreds of people formed before dawn outside polling stations, hours before voting opened around Lusaka’s densely populated and working-class neighborhoods.

Nearly the middle of voting day in the popular Mtendere Township in central Lusaka, hundreds of voters waited patiently for their turn to cast their vote, chatting or sucking on ice lollies or popsicles sold by a street vendor.

Elections in Zambia will be ‘one of the tightest votes’ in the country’s history

The atmosphere was laid-back and festive, with nearby taverns serving beer while music blared from cars driving heavily on bumpy roads.

41-year-old copper miner Thomas Wandu had been queuing for seven hours to vote for Lungu.

“Underground, things are not as they are supposed to be,” he told AFP, referring to what he described as low and back wages from his Chinese employers.

‘Waiting for the change’

Critics of Lungu point to the high cost of living, poverty and unemployment.

In Chamawa Township, 35-year-old unemployed school teacher Ernest Chimba was “waiting for a change … because the cost of living in Zambia has really gone up.”

Tensions flared in the run-up to the elections in this southern African country of 17 million people.

Supporters of Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF) and Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) clashed in the run-up to the vote, prompting Lungu to order an unprecedented deployment of the army.

The president has also become tough on dissent since he took office in 2015, raising concerns about a heavy hand if the results are questioned.

Around seven million citizens are registered to vote for a president, legislators and representatives of the local government.

The winning candidate must obtain more than 50 percent of the votes to avoid a second vote. However, analysts say a second round is unlikely, which would occur within 37 days of the first round.

Lungu hopes to get half a million more votes than Hichilema.

Hichilema is pinning his hopes on disenchantment with the administration of Lungu’s economy to win the presidency.

The opposition has accused the government of trying to manipulate the vote, accusations that the PF has rejected.

The president of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, is following the vote “closely” and called on all candidates “to do their part to create an environment conducive to credible, inclusive and peaceful elections,” said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Analysts fear tensions could flare after the vote.

“There will probably be disputes over the results, which may catalyze some unrest, especially in the urban areas of Lusaka and Copperbelt,” said Patience Mususa of the Nordic Africa Institute.

Polls close at 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) at more than 12,000 polling stations spread across the vast country. Official results are expected for Sunday.

( Jowharwith AFP)