Zelensky Live: Kyiv Unaware of US Classified Document Breach, Says President.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the United States did not notify Kyiv about confidential documents that were leaked to internet chat rooms, exposing sensitive information about Ukraine’s war efforts. The news broke last month in the media before any warning was given. Keep up with the latest developments by following ’s live blog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6am: Russia had another unsuccessful round of nightly strikes on Kyiv for the third time in six days. Even so, air defence equipment was able to destroy all drones. There were no immediate reports of casualties or destruction. Air raid sirens were heard for several hours before skies cleared at dawn in Kyiv, the surrounding region and most of eastern Ukraine. According to Kyiv’s military administration, all enemy targets were identified and eliminated in the airspace around the capital. Initial details were provided on the Telegram messaging app.

3:49am: In the early hours of Wednesday, a fuel storage facility in Russia’s Krasnodar region caught fire. According to preliminary information from the governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, there were no casualties. The Telegram messaging app reported that the fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty.

2:33am: President Volodymyr Zelensky informed the Washington Post that the United States didn’t warn Kyiv about the top-secret documents leaked to internet chat rooms last month. The documents contained sensitive information about Ukraine’s war efforts, and their exposure caused unease in the US about a coming counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces against Russian troops as well as concerns about Ukrainian air defenses. Zelensky said he didn’t receive any information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand and that he found the situation “unprofitable.” It’s definitely a bad story, he said in the interview in Kyiv Monday.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces shelled a village in the Russian Bryansk region bordering Ukraine. Additionally, the EU announced its plan to increase its production capacity of artillery shells to one million a year as it attempts to arm Ukraine and replenish its stocks after decades of under-investment in defence.

