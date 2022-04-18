Zelensky says Russia goals to destroy the Donbass area and vows to defend it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Sunday of eager to “destroy” your entire jap Donbass area, promising to do all the things in its energy to defend it, beginning with the strategic port of Mariupol the place troopers are advised to battle “till the tip.” Comply with our dwell weblog for the most recent developments. All occasions are in Paris time (GMT + 2).

12:15 am: Zelensky: Russia will destroy the jap area of Donbass

“Russian troopers are getting ready to launch an offensive within the east of our nation within the close to future. They actually wish to finish and destroy the Donbass. Simply because the Russian military is destroying Mariupol, they need it. To destroy different cities and communities within the Donetsk and Luhansk areas,” Zelensky mentioned in a video message. We’re doing all the things we will to make sure protection.”

11:15 pm: Zelensky discusses post-war reconstruction with IMF Managing Director

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned on Sunday that he spoke with Worldwide Financial Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about monetary stability in Ukraine and the nation’s post-war reconstruction.

“We mentioned with the Managing Director of the Worldwide Financial Fund Georgieva the problem of making certain monetary stability of Ukraine and preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have now clear plans in the mean time, in addition to a imaginative and prescient for the prospects. I’m positive that cooperation between the IMF and Ukraine will proceed to be fruitful,” Zelensky mentioned in an atweet .

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal mentioned earlier that he’ll attend the IMF and World Financial institution conferences in Washington this week and can request extra monetary help for Ukraine.

6:37 pm: Zelensky says he invited Macron to see proof of ‘genocide’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned he invited his French counterpart to Ukraine to see for himself proof of “genocide” by Russian forces, a time period President Emmanuel Macron has averted.

“I spoke to him yesterday,” Zelensky advised CNN in an interview. “I simply advised him I needed him to know that this isn’t struggle, however nothing however genocide. I invited him to return when he had the chance. He’ll come and see, and I’m positive he’ll perceive.”

Zelensky mentioned he additionally believes US President Joe Biden will come sooner or later, though White Home officers have mentioned there are not any plans to take action. The Ukrainian chief mentioned he believed Macron was avoiding utilizing the time period “genocide” – a time period Biden now makes use of in relation to the struggle in Ukraine – as a result of he believed it could damage prospects for diplomatic engagement with Russia.

