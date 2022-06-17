Zelensky’s adviser: Ukraine can win the struggle in “3 to six months” if it will get heavy weapons quickly

Mikhailo Podolak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke to Jowhara day after French, German, Italian and Romanian leaders visited Kyiv and Irvine. Whereas Podolyak welcomed this provide of European unity with Ukraine, he referred to as for extra heavy weapons to be despatched to his nation. He mentioned that such a transfer would change the state of affairs on the bottom in favor of Ukrainian forces within the face of Russian advances within the japanese Donbass area.