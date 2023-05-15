Zelensky’s Europe Tour to Proceed with Sunak Meeting in the UK – Live Coverage

President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to travel to Britain to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday after visiting leaders in Italy, Germany, and France.

During his three-hour meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Sunday, France pledged additional military aid, such as light tanks, armored vehicles, and soldier training. Follow our live blog for the latest news.

All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

8:53am: UK to give Ukraine ‘hundreds’ of air-defense missiles and drones

Britain announced on Monday that it would supply Ukraine with “hundreds” of air-defense missiles and long-range attack drones, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepared to host President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.

“This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke,” Sunak said in a statement ahead of their talks at his country retreat of Chequers.

8:13am: Zelensky to meet British PM Sunak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he would travel to Britain to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today,” Zelenskiy said on Twitter. “I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.”

7:51am: Ukraine hails ‘first success’ in Bakhmut offensive

The Defence of Bakhmut continues, and Ukrainian ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi stated on Monday that Ukraine can move forward and counter the Russian forces there. “The advance of our troops along the Bakhmut direction – that is the first successful offensive operation in the city’s defence,” Syrskyi, was quoted as saying on Ukraine’s Media Military Centre Telegram messaging platform. “The last few days have shown that we can move forward and destroy the enemy even in such extremely difficult conditions… The operation to defend Bakhmut continues. All necessary decisions for the defence have been made.”

5:00 am: Top Chinese envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia on ‘peace’ mission

China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, Li Hui, will begin a tour of Ukraine, Russia, and other European cities on Monday to discuss a “political settlement” to the Ukraine crisis.

Li Hui will also visit Poland, France, and Germany on the multi-day trip, the foreign ministry announced Friday. “The visit… is a testament to China’s efforts towards promoting peace talks and fully demonstrates China’s firm commitment to peace,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

3:34 am: Ukraine says captured over ‘ten enemy positions’ in Bakhmut

Kyiv announced Sunday that Ukrainian forces had captured over ten Russian positions on the outskirts of the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

“Today our units have captured more than ten enemy positions in the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut,” Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said on social media. “Enemy soldiers of various units have been captured,” she said. “Anyone who knows the real situation and is there now understands the gravity of what is happening,” Malyar added.

3:00 am: Wagner head offered to reveal Russian troop locations to Ukraine

The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing leaked US intelligence documents, that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary force, offered to reveal the position of Russian troops to the Ukrainian government.

In exchange for Ukraine withdrawing its soldiers from the area, Prigozhin offered to tell its intelligence service the positions of Russian forces. The paper said Ukraine rejected the offer.

12:57 am: France promises Ukraine more light tanks, armored cars

France announced dozens more light tanks and armored vehicles for several battalions of Ukraine’s army together with training for the soldiers using them.

In their joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for fresh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

12:02 am: G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations plan to tighten sanctions on Russia at their summit in Japan this week.

New measures announced by the leaders during the May 19-21 meetings will target sanctions evasion involving third countries, seek to undermine Russia’s future energy production and curb trade that supports Russia’s military.

Separately, US officials also expect G7 members will agree to adjust their approach to sanctions so that, at least for certain categories of goods, all exports are automatically banned unless they are on a list of approved items.