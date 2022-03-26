Zimbabwe votes in crucial parliamentary and local by-elections

Zimbabweans voted on Saturday in parliamentary and by-elections for local authorities that are seen as a benchmark for what is to come in next year’s general elections.

The elections, which opened at 7:00 am, generated so much interest that President Emmerson Mnangagwa led various campaign rallies to bolster support for the ruling ZANU-PF candidates.

“We need a change,” said 42-year-old unemployed Jesin Maika after voting at a polling station in central Harare.

“We must give the opposition a chance,” Maica said. “This government has proven itself a failure.”

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who is seen as Mnangagwa’s fiercest rival, has formed a new Citizens for Change (CCC) coalition party, three months before the by-election.

“We are going through a crucial by-election… It’s a dry run for the 2023 election,” Shamiza said at his last campaign rally in a working-class area on the outskirts of Harare on Thursday.

The new party attracted huge crowds to rallies.

Shamisa’s party complained of increasing repression by the authorities, as the police banned many of its parties during the two-month campaign.

The unrest that erupted at an opposition rally last month left one person dead and 22 injured.

During the campaign, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga likened the opposition to lice that must be “crushed”.

ZANU-PF, which has led the country since independence from Britain in 1980, also attracted huge campaign crowds.

Critics accuse Mnangagwa, who took office in 2017 after Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, of muzzling opponents and the opposition has expressed concern that the elections will not be credible.

Voters are casting ballots in 28 parliamentary constituencies including 20 where opposition MPs have been called in in a battle for control of the country’s largest opposition party.

The rest of the seats became vacant after the death of the occupants or their re-assignment.

By-elections were held in 122 local government municipalities.

The by-election was supposed to be held within 90 days of vacant seats, but Mnangagwa delayed the elections in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sixteen parties participated in the elections.

On the eve of the poll, Chamisa claimed that the election had been rigged before the vote could take place, citing errors in the voter register.

