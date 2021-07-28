ZZ Top bassist and founder Dusty Hill dies at age 72

Dusty Hill – the long-serving bassist of the American rock-blues band ZZ Top – has died at the age of 72, his fellow band members announced on Facebook on Wednesday.

No cause of death was given for Hill, who played bass for the Texas Rock and Roll Hall of Famers for more than 50 years.

“We are saddened by the news today that our compadre, Dusty Hill, passed away in his sleep at home in Houston,” said singer Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good character and your continued commitment to giving that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’.

“You will be greatly missed, amigo,” they added.

Hill was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1949. He joined ZZ Top in 1970, a year after they released their first single.

The lineup of three musicians stayed the same for over half a century as ZZ Top progressed from heavy blues to its experimental synthesizer sound of the 1980s.

The trio became recognizable worldwide for their signature look: long beards, sunglasses and Stetson hats.

They also gained fame for their popular music videos, including “Gimme All Your Lovin'” and “Sharp Dressed Man,” which won three MTV Video Music Awards.

ZZ Top has released 15 studio albums, the most recent coming in 2012. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

