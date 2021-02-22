A controversial “moral brigade” in southern Thailand

Farthest south of Thailand, on the border with Malaysia, is a Muslim majority region in a largely Buddhist country. In the city of Yaha, the authorities recently set up patrols to enforce strict sharia law. Police are now looking for young people holding hands or walking together on the street without adult supervision. Local politicians say it is a way of counteracting what they call a “moral crisis” among young people. Jowharreport Didier Gruel, Constantin Simon and Tuwaedaniya Meringing.

Program developed by Rebecca Martin and Malcolm Surer.