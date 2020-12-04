A decade later, Strauss-Kahn to give his version of New York sexual abuse

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former IMF chief and hopeful president whose career was derailed in 2011 by a sensational New York sex abuse case, has said he will give his version of events “for the first time” in a documentary to be released a decade later the events.

“For the first time, I have agreed to create a documentary where I look back on my entire personal and professional history from French politics to international spheres,” Strauss-Kahn, who resigned from the IMF at the height of the scandal, wrote on his Twitter account. account on Friday.

“I have never given my own version of the events that marked my withdrawal from political life; others have done it for me, speaking from press releases, interviews and real or presumed facts. It’s time for me to speak out, he added.

Former French Finance Minister Strauss-Kahn, known as “DSK” in France, was considered the left’s best chance of winning the 2012 presidential election until he was suddenly arrested on May 14, 2011, aboard an Air France jet near New York’s Kennedy. International Airport, on charges of sexually abusing a hotelkeeper.

A confused Strauss-Kahn was paraded in handcuffs in front of international news cameras, which followed every step in the investigation of his nine-minute meeting with the Sofitel hotel maid.

The accusations were eventually dropped after doubts arose about the prosecutor’s credibility. Strauss-Kahn’s lawyers had said from the outset that the brutal encounter with the Guinean maid in his luxury suite was sexual but consensual and non-violent.

A separate civil settlement was reached between Strauss-Kahn and his prosecutor for an undescribed amount.

Later that year, French author Tristane Banon dropped separate charges against DSK after state prosecutors stopped an investigation into her allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2003, saying the statute of limitations had expired.

‘A moral error’

The sensational “DSK Affair” started a wave of muckraking in his sex life and triggered soul searching in France over a perceived tradition of curbing sexual escapades by politicians and other public figures.

Strauss-Kahn’s own reputation was tarnished several more years later in an investigation into a prostitution ring focused on the Carlton Hotel in Lille, even though he was acquitted of raspberry charges.

After returning to France in September 2011, Strauss-Kahn gave a television interview in which he apologized to his country for what he described as a “moral error” that he would regret all his life.

“It was a moral error, and I’m not proud of it,” Strauss-Kahn told TF1 in a prime-time interview watched by millions. “I regret it indefinitely, and I do not think I’m done regretting it.”

To sound remorseful but also defensive over the urgency of judging him as a criminal for a private act that he said did not involve any violence, the former IMF chief said he had “lost everything” over the incident. He also excludes a drive for the Élysée Palace.

At that time, many in his entourage encouraged suspicions that their master had been framed in order to ruin his chances of running for president. DSK itself has since maintained a low profile.

In his tweet on Friday, Strauss-Kahn said that the documentary with his version of events would be released in the fall of 2021.

In a separate project, Netflix will release a documentary series focusing on “DSK Affair”, directed by the French filmmaker and actor Jalil Lespert, starting next Monday.