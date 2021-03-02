“A thunder”: French newspapers react to corruption conviction of Nicolas Sarkozy

IN THE PRESS © FRANCE 24

IN THE PRESS – Tuesday, March 2, 2021: French newspapers show their political streaks when they react to the corruption conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy. Libération celebrates a decision that they say shows that justice applies to everyone, while Le Figaro questions the judges’ political impartiality. We are also looking at an open letter from British celebrities with Ghanaian roots urging Ghana to protect its LGBTQ community. Plus the rich vocabulary developed by Germany to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, which includes calling winter masks “sweater” or “schnutenpulli”.