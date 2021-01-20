After four turbulent years, world leader Joe Biden welcomes the presidency

World leaders said they were looking forward to working with Joe Biden, the Democrat who swore in as US president on Wednesday after four turbulent years under Donald Trump.

European Union

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, tweeted congratulations to both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, adding: “It is time to regain conviction and common sense and rejuvenate our EU – US relationship.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Europe is ready for a fresh start.”

Iran

President Hassan Rouhani praised the resignation of “tyrant” Trump, and Tehran has repeatedly called on Washington to lift sanctions on its nuclear program.

“We expect (the Biden administration) to return to law and commitment and try for the next four years, if they can, to remove the stains in the last four years,” Rouhani said.

Biden’s administration wants the United States to return to the notorious Iranian nuclear deal, from which Trump withdrew, provided Tehran returns to strict compliance.

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Biden to “strengthen” the long-standing alliance between the two countries.

“I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue to expand peace between Israel and the Arab world, and to meet common challenges, most notably the threat posed by Iran,” Netanyahu said in a video.

NATO

“The bond between North America and Europe is the foundation of our security, and a strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“NATO allies must stand together to address the security implications of the emergence of China, the threat of terrorism, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, and a more self-sustaining Russia.”

Vatican

Pope Francis urged Biden to promote “reconciliation and peace” around the world.

“At a time when the serious crises facing our human family require far-sighted and united responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern to build a society of genuine justice and freedom,” the pope said.

Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would seek “good relations with the United States,” while a State Department statement said it expected a “more constructive” strategy for future arms control talks.

The United States and Russia will discuss the extension of the landmark 2010 New START Nuclear Weapons Agreement shortly after Biden’s oath. The last remaining nuclear power pact between the countries, it limits each side to 1,500 nuclear weapons and will expire on 5 February.

Germany

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, Europe’s largest economy, said he was “very relieved”. Biden replaced Trump as US president, calling it a “good day for democracy.”

Germany looks forward to “knowing that we once again have the United States by our side as an indispensable partner” to address the “coronavirus pandemic, climate change, security issues, arms control and disarmament and many urgent conflicts around the world”.

To @JoeBiden and @ KamalaHarris. Best wishes on this most important day for the American people! We are together. We will be stronger to meet the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement!

– Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 20, 2021

France

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “Best regards on this most important day for the American people!

“We are together. We will be stronger to meet the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement!” Macron wrote in English, referring to the 2015 international agreement that committed all nations to reduce carbon emissions to limit global warming, but as the United States under Trump formally ceased in November last year.

UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticized for his close relationship with Trump, said he looked forward to “working closely” with Biden.

“In our fight against Covid and over climate change, defense, security and the promotion and defense of democracy, our goals are the same and our nations will work hand in hand to achieve them,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth II sent a private message to Biden before swearing in, Buckingham Palace said, without revealing the contents of the message.

Ireland

“Today, a true friend of Ireland became @JoeBiden’s 46th President of the United States,” Prime Minister Micheal Martin wrote on Twitter.

“It is a day of history and hope and I look forward to forging closer ties between our two great nations.”

Canada

“Our two countries are more than neighbors – we are close friends, partners and allies,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, promising Canada’s cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, for climate action and for a sustainable economic recovery.

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris for swearing in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India – US relations more robust. The India-US partnership is beneficial for our planet.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

India

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi tweeted: “My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his inauguration as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the United States. ”

Gulf states

The leaders of Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all sent congratulatory messages.

Palestinian President

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he was “impatient” to work with Biden “for peace and stability in the region and in the world.”

(AFP)