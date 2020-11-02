Algeria says voters approved constitutional changes in the referendum

A proposal to change Algeria’s constitution won the most votes in Sunday’s referendum and becomes law, but a very low turnout undercut the government’s strategy of using the vote to turn a page on last year’s political unrest.

Fewer than one in four registered voters cast a ballot, Algeria’s smallest turnout ever, with many in the opposition’s Hirak “street protest movement opposed to the referendum, and the vote took place amid a global pandemic.

However, two-thirds of those who voted supported the changes, Election Commissioner Mohamed Charfi said at a news conference on Monday, adding that coronavirus had had a negative impact on turnout.

