America votes, Europe awaits: How will the US election affect Europe?

By
hanad
-

Europeans may be preoccupied with their own problems at home – but many minds are also focused on events across the Atlantic, with the US presidential election approaching on 3 November. The result will have direct consequences in Europe: will there be four more years for Donald Trump, who has described the European Union as an enemy and launched a targeted trade war with the bloc? Or a new path with Joe Biden? And what impact will the election have on Brexit and the UK’s new relationship with the EU? We discuss the possibilities with two MEPs.

