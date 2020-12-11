Argentine Parliament discusses abortion rights

Argentine lawmakers discussed late into the night Thursday a bill that would in most cases legalize abortion as protesters for and against the initiative gathered in separate areas outside the congress building.

The bill, with the support of President Alberto Fernández, seemed to be about to be approved by the ruling party’s lawmakers in the lower house, but the outlook in the Senate was less clear. Two years ago, under the administration of the more conservative President Mauricio Macri, the Senate voted against a similar bill to legalize abortion after it was narrowly approved by the lower house.

“I am so excited. It is a historic requirement and it has to do with solving a public health problem, said Laura Salomé, an abortion rights activist, outside Congress. She said she was hopeful that the bill would become law this time because of Fernández’s support.

The Roman Catholic Church in Argentina appealed to lawmakers for “a second of reflection on what respect for life means,” reiterating Pope Francis, an Argentine, that abortion is part of today’s “waste culture” that does not respect the dignity of the unborn, weak or older.

Veronica Vázquez held up a sign with the text “We both love lives.” Abortion is “dead for defenseless children,” she said.

Latin America has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world. Mexico City, along with Cuba and Uruguay, are among the few places in the region where women can have abortions during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, regardless of the circumstances.

Currently, many women who have abortions in Argentina, as well as people who help them with the procedure, can be prosecuted. Exceptions are only considered in cases of rape or if pregnancy poses a risk to the mother’s health. The bill that is being debated would make it possible to have abortions until the 14th week of pregnancy.

One of Fernández’s promises during his election campaign last year was to push for the legalization of abortion. He took office in December 2019.

Several thousand women seeking abortions have died in unsafe, secret procedures in Argentina since 1983, and about 38,000 women are hospitalized each year due to complicated secret procedures, according to the government.

On Thursday, dozens of members of a group called the National Campaign for the Right to Free and Safe Legal Abortion gathered near Congress and followed the legislators’ debate on large video screens set up outside the building. They wore green, in contrast to abortion activists who often wear blue.

Abortion rights and anti-abortion protesters gathered in separate, designated areas under strict security. They wore masks as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The bill would pass in the lower house if just over half of the 257 legislators approve it in a vote expected early on Friday. More than half of the 72 legislators in the Senate must then approve the bill in order for it to become law; they are expected to vote in the coming days.

Hoping to win more votes, lawmakers supporting the bill made last-minute changes to the text that would allow private clinics where all medical workers oppose abortion rights to refrain from providing the procedure. However, such clinics would need to refer women to another facility that performs abortion procedures.

Minors under the age of 16 seeking abortion can exercise “their rights through their legal representatives”, according to the bill. They can seek “legal assistance” in cases of “conflict of interest” with these representatives, it says.

