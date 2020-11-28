Argentine prosecutors are investigating possible negligence in Maradona’s death

Argentine prosecutors on Friday investigated the circumstances surrounding Diego Maradona’s death and whether it could have involved medical negligence, legal sources said.

“There are already irregularities,” a close family member told AFP.

Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morla, had previously demanded an investigation into allegations that ambulances took more than half an hour to reach the football star’s house in response to an emergency call the day of his death.

A preliminary autopsy report found that Maradona died in her sleep at noon on Wednesday of “acute pulmonary edema and chronic heart failure.”

The Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a file entitled “Maradona, Diego. Determining the Cause of Death.”

“The case was opened because he is a person who died at home and no one signed his death certificate. It does not mean that there are suspicions or irregularities,” said a legal source, requesting anonymity.

The 60-year-old Argentine football legend received medical care around the clock in a house in a gated community in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires, where he recovered from surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain in early November.

“You have to see if they did what they were supposed to do or if they relaxed,” the family member told AFP.

“The nurse made a statement when the prosecutor appeared the day of Diego’s death, then extended her statement and finally went on television to say that what she said was forced on her, so there is some contradiction in her statement,” the close relative said.

The prosecution is awaiting the results of toxicological tests on Maradona’s body.

The three prosecutors working on the case have requested the star’s medical records as well as recordings from the neighborhood’s security cameras.

Another nurse caring for Maradona was probably the last person to see the star alive, at dawn on Wednesday, prosecutors said in a statement on Friday.

“From his words it could be established that he was the last person to see (Maradona) alive at 6:30 in the morning,” when the night shift in the star’s house ended, it said.

The nurse, interviewed by prosecutors on Thursday, “referred to having found him resting in his bed and assured him that he slept and breathed normally.”

Maradona’s nephew Johnny Herrera was previously considered to have been the last person to meet Maradona, at 23:30 on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the nurse who was present at his house at the time of the death told them she had heard Maradona “move around the room” at 7:30 p.m.

They said that at 12:17 “Maradona’s personal secretary requested medical help and an ambulance from the company + VIDA was present at 12.28, according to film records from the San Andres neighborhood obtained by the prosecution.”

Several ambulances from other care providers arrived later.

Investigators have also determined that Maradona’s personal physician, Leopoldo Luque, had already made a 911 call at 12:16 and requested an ambulance.

(AFP)