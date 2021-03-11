Argentines march to demand answers in Maradona’s death

Hundreds of Argentine football fans demonstrated on Wednesday in Buenos Aires to demand justice for superstar Diego Maradona, who died on November 25 under circumstances under investigation.

“Maradona has been left to die and it is not fair, it is not fair that a person who gave us the Argentines so much ends up like that,” Abel Chorolque, a 44-year-old taxi driver, told AFP during the protest.

Maradona, 60, died of a heart attack just weeks after undergoing brain surgery for a blood clot.

Investigators are examining the health care he received before he was killed to determine if a case of wrongful death should be appealed or not.

The demonstration “10M” was organized on social media by various Maradona fan groups under the slogan “Justice for Diego, he did not die, he was killed.”

Two of his adult daughters, Dalma and Gianinna, as well as the youngest of his five children – Diego Fernando, 8 – were at the protest, although they had to leave when the atmosphere became tense.

When darkness fell, part of the crowd shouted death threats at Matias Morla, Maradona’s last lawyer, who would have appointed the medical team that treated him at the end of his life.

Maradona underwent surgery on November 3, just four days after celebrating his 60th birthday at the club he coached, Gimnasia y Esgrima.

But he seemed bad then and had a hard time talking.

Maradona had struggled with cocaine and alcohol abuse during his life. He suffered from liver, kidney and cardiovascular diseases when he died.

An expert panel of ten official specialists and a further 10 selected by stakeholders will present their findings on his cause of death in two or three weeks.

Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz are being examined, as are two nurses, a nurse coordinator and a medical coordinator.

