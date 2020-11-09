As Georgia’s vote draws, tense shutdown highlights America’s deep divide

Joe Biden, the president-elect of the United States, has called for unity between Americans after four uniquely turbulent years under President Donald Trump and a deeply divisive election campaign.

The Republican commander has refused to concede and has accused his Democratic challenger, without proof, of “stealing” the vote in key battlefield states, such as Georgia, where a calculation is underway.

Jowharreports from central Atlanta, Georgia’s largest city, in which an angry face against rival supporters – some of them armed – highlights the depth of the gap between Democrats and Trump loyalists who refuse to accept his defeat.

