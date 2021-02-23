At least 50 prisoners are killed in prisons in Ecuador

At least 50 prisoners died in riots in three prisons in Ecuador on Tuesday, police say.

National police said on Twitter that the death toll was “more than 50” prisoners after riots at facilities in Guayas, Azuay and Cotopaxi provinces.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno, also on Twitter, attributed the riots to “criminal organizations” involved in “simultaneous acts of violence in several prisons.”

The authorities, he said, “are acting to regain control.”

Police did not say whether the words had been restored after the violence broke out in prisons in the southwestern port city of Guayaquil and Cuenca and Latacunga in the Andes.

(AP)