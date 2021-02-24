Australia approves landmark requiring Facebook and Google to pay for news

Australia’s parliament on Thursday passed legislation requiring digital platforms to pay to show Australian news content on their platforms.

The law was easily adopted after Facebook and Google, the main targets of the legislation, reached agreements to pay Australian news organizations to avoid being subject to tough mandatory bargaining rules under the regulation.

The government said the law, called mandatory bargaining rules for news media and digital platforms, would ensure that news outlets “get pretty good pay for the content they generate, which helps maintain public interest in journalism in Australia”.

(AFP)