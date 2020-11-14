Austria enters national shutdown on Tuesday as Covid-19 cases rise

Austria will impose a national shutdown on Tuesday in an effort to control its soaring coronavirus infections, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday.

Non-essential stores will close and the current curfew from 8pm to 6pm will be extended to a full day requirement to stay home, with specific exceptions such as shopping for essentials or exercising, Kurz said. People should work from home whenever possible, he added.

The lock-in will last for almost three weeks, with the last day set for 6 December.

The Austrian government has so far used a lighter sense to deal with the second wave of coronavirus cases than the first.

A night out this month failed to prevent infections from accelerating. Daily new falls broke a record of 9,586 on Friday, nine times higher than at the peak of the first wave.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)