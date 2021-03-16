Back in Sweden’s squad, Ibrahimovic proclaims ‘God’s return’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Sweden’s squad after an almost five-year break to play in the World Cup qualifiers at the end of March, said head coach Janne Andersson on Tuesday.

The player, known for his not so humble ways, also announced that he returned himself by posting a picture of himself on Instagram in the Swedish team package with the text “God’s return”.

The 39-year-old AC Milan striker withdrew from the Swedish squad after the European Championship 2016 after winning 116 international matches and scoring 62 international goals.

The media had speculated that Ibrahimovic would return to the national team, but the Swedish Football Association had refused to comment until Tuesday, when he was announced among the players selected for the qualifiers against Georgia on March 25 and Kosovo on March 28, and a friendly match against Estonia on March 31.

Ibrahimovic has recently suffered a muscle injury but hopes to return to the pitch on Thursday when Milan face their former club, Manchester United, in the Europa League round.

The Swede has made headlines over the years with cheeky hints that he could return to the Swedish team.

But it took a more serious turn last autumn when he told the media in the Scandinavian country that he missed playing for the team.

Ibrahimovic and coach Janne Andersson then met for talks.

Without “Ibra”, Sweden reached the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals and qualified directly for Euro 2020, which has been postponed until June-July 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

