Beirut port explosion: Lebanon’s army to the rescue

August 4, 2020 is a date that will be remembered forever in Lebanon. Double explosions hit the port of Beirut when about 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate went up in smoke. More than 200 people were killed, thousands injured and entire neighborhoods disfigured. When the locals ran into action, the Lebanese army was in the front line to prevent looting and secure the site. Our Beirut correspondent Zeina Antonios followed some of these soldiers as they encountered what may prove to be the greatest challenge of their careers.