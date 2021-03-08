Belgian-Congolese singer Syssi Mananga pays tribute to women in a new opus

Eight years after the debut album, Syssi Mananga is back with a new opus of 12 tracks. It’s called “Mopepe Mama” and will be released in April. The album was recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic with musicians from around the world, an achievement of international and virtual collaboration. Mananga tells Florence Villeminot to Jowharabout how the album is a celebration for women in general and mothers in particular.

When the world marks International Women’s Day, we also watch music news from country music living legend Loretta Lynn, American singer-songwriter Valerie June and the Canadian experimental instrumental band Bell Orchester.