Bernie Sanders mitten manufacturer finds the manufacturer to fulfill the giant order

A schoolteacher in Vermont whose homemade gloves went viral after Senator Bernie Sanders wore them at President Joe Biden’s inauguration has found a manufacturer that meets the resulting thousands of orders for her cozy gloves.

“I have great news! I’m working with the Vermont Teddy Bear to make Bernie’s gloves for EVERYONE !!” Jennifer Ellis tweeted on Saturday, adding that some of the proceeds would benefit the charity Make a Wish Vermont.

“I knew there had to be a way to get them to you – and I found it !!” said the second-grade teacher.

The 42-year-old had sent Sanders a pair of his gloves, made from recycled wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles, after losing to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic presidential election, as a consolation gift.

Last year, when Sanders ran for president again, Ellis was told he was wearing gloves – “people called them his oven gloves” – but had lent them to someone else.

Ellis said she was so moved that she sent Sanders another 10 pairs.

From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘The Last Supper’

The senator’s homely habits of brown and beige prominent prominence in a photo from the inauguration on January 20 showing Sanders sitting alone in a folding chair, bundled and seemingly impressed by pomp and circumstance.

The image of AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski became the first viral meme in the Biden era, with the seemingly remote Sanders superimposing everything from “Star Wars” scenes to Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper”.

“Many, many of you have reached out to buy a pair of these amazing gloves. Unfortunately, I do not really make them anymore. But I want to make sure you get a pair,” Ellis said in a video about Vermont. Teddy Bear Company website.

“Everyone who wants these gloves will get them,” she said with enthusiasm for, well, a second-grader.

Ellis told AFP three days after the inauguration that she had received about 13,000 emails from people who wanted to buy her gloves.

“Not just a couple – people want a lot of them,” she said.

(AFP)