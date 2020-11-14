Biden cements the US election victory, Trump suggests he leaves the White House

US President-elect Joe Biden strengthened his election victory on Friday when he won the state of Georgia when President Donald Trump said “time will tell” if another government takes office soon, the closest he has come to acknowledging that Biden could succeed him .

Edison Research, which conducted Georgia’s talks, also projected that North Carolina, the only other battlefield state with an outstanding vote count, would go to Trump and complete the ballot at 306 for Biden to 232 for Trump.

The numbers gave Biden, a Democrat, a resounding defeat over Trump in Electoral College, equal to the 306 votes Trump, a Republican, won to defeat Hillary Clinton, a 2016 victory that Trump called a “landslide.”

At a White House event where he predicted that a coronavirus vaccine would be available to the entire population in April, Trump came closest he has so far admitted that he may leave the White House in January, but said “time will tell.”

“This administration will not be shut down. Hopefully, uh, whatever happens in the future – who knows what administration it will be? I guess time will tell,” Trump said in his first public comments on more than one week after losing to Biden.

Trump did not take questions after the incident.

Trump, a Republican, has without proof claimed that he was deceived by widespread election fraud and has refused to admit. State election officials report no serious irregularities, and several of his legal challenges have failed in court.

While Trump had not yet conceded, Biden officials reiterated that they were moving forward with transitional efforts regardless.

Although the national referendum does not determine the election result, Biden was more than 5.3 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points. His share of the popular vote, 50.8%, was slightly higher than Ronald Reagan’s share of the vote in 1980 when he defeated Jimmy Carter.

To win a second term, Trump would need to turn Biden’s leadership into at least three states, but so far he has failed to provide evidence that he could do so in any of them. States are facing a “safe harbor” deadline on December 8 to certify their election and elect voters to the Electoral College, which will officially elect the new president on December 14.

Biden’s legal team in Georgia said on Friday that they do not expect a handful of votes in the state to change the results there.

A Michigan state court on Friday rejected a request from Trump’s supporters to block the voice certification in Detroit, which was in favor of Biden. And lawyers for Trump’s campaign dropped a lawsuit in Arizona after the final vote caused concern.

Federal election safety officials have found no evidence that any voting system has erased or lost votes, changed votes “or been compromised in any way,” two security groups said in a statement released Thursday by the leading U.S. cybersecurity agency.

Trump was suspended on Friday afternoon for making his first public comments since Biden was named the winner of the November 7 election. The White House said it would address the nation’s efforts by government and drug manufacturers to develop effective treatments for the coronavirus pandemic. .

Transition call

Biden officials said Friday that they would move forward with the transition, identify legislative priorities, review federal government policies and prepare to fill thousands of jobs in the new administration.

“We are moving forward with the transition,” Jen Psaki, senior adviser to Biden’s transition team, said at a conference call on Friday, stressing that Biden still needs “real-time information” from the Trump administration to deal with pandemics and national security threats.

Psaki called on Trump’s White House to provide Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with daily intelligence on potential threats around the world.

“With each passing day, it becomes more important that our national security team and the elected president and the elected vice president do not have access to these threat assessments, intelligence information, real-time information about our commitments around the world,” Psaki said. Because, you know, you do not know what you do not know. “

Biden will be briefed by his own group of national security experts next week, she said. He met with transitional advisers again on Friday at his Delaware beach house, where he mapped out his attitude toward the pandemic and prepared to name his top nominees, including cabinet members.

Trump’s refusal to accept defeat has halted the official transition. The federal agency that releases funding for an incoming elected president, the General Services Administration, has not yet acknowledged Biden’s victory and denied him access to federal offices and resources.

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera, a trustee of Trump, said he had spoken to the president by telephone on Friday and that Trump had given him the impression that he would abide by the US Constitution and give up his office after each vote.

“He told me he’s a realist. He said he would do the right thing,” Rivera said in an interview with Fox. “I did not get the impression that he was planning the overthrow of the elected government. He just wants a fair fight.”

(REUTERS)