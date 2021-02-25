Biden, King Salman confirms ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia in delayed first talks

President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Saudi Arabia’s defense but stressed the importance of human rights on Thursday in a long – delayed initial talks with Saudi King Salman, the White House said.

They discussed “the United States’ commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory in the face of attacks by Iranian groups,” the statement said.

But Biden “also reaffirmed the importance of the United States imposing universal human rights and the rule of law” in the conversation, which was overshadowed by a soon-to-be-published US intelligence report on the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. in a Saudi consulate.

(AFP)