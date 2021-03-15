Biden refuses to join and urges Cuomo to resign due to claims of sexual misconduct

President Joe Biden on Sunday refused to urge New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct, saying he wanted to wait for the outcome of an investigation into the case.

Asked when he returned from Delaware whether Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, would resign, Biden told reporters: “I think the investigation is ongoing and we should see what it gives us.”

Cuomo faces allegations of sexual harassment and ill-treatment by at least seven women, including former assistants, and has come under pressure from revelations that his administration denied the number of care bohemians killed in the state by COVID-19.

On Friday, New York’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the state’s congressional delegations, including the leading progressive representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called on Cuomo, now in his third term as governor, to resign.

Cuomo, 63, who is divorced, reiterated his denial of the allegations on Friday, saying it was “ruthless and dangerous” for politicians to ask him to resign before they have all the facts.

“Women have the right to come forward and be heard, and I fully encourage that. But I also want to be clear: There is still a question of truth. I did not do what is alleged, period,” Cuomo said in an interview with reporters. .

Asked if he had ever had a romantic relationship with any of the women in consensus, Cuomo said he never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable and was sorry if he did.

On Sunday, the House of Representatives of the United States, President Nancy Pelosi, refused to agree to the call for Cuomo’s resignation and told ABC’s program “This Week” that the allegations must be investigated.

“What these women have said must be treated with respect. They are credible and serious accusations,” Pelosi said. “The governor should look inside his heart – he loves New York – to see if he can govern effectively.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, often at odds with Cuomo, told CBS “Face the Nation” that he did not think the governor would resign quickly.

“I think a constitutional process will begin, and I think he will be charged and maybe just before he decides to resign,” the Democratic mayor said. “He should resign right now because he’s trying to fight COVID. He’s literally getting in the way of us saving lives right now.”

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Larry Hogan of Maryland also both refused in various appearances in Sunday news programs to demand Cuomo’s resignation, but said the allegations must be investigated.

(REUTERS)