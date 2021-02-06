Biden says that “irregular” Trump should not have access to security information

President Joe Biden said Friday that Donald Trump’s “irregular behavior” should prevent him from receiving classified intelligence, a courtesy that has historically been granted to outgoing presidents.

In an interview with CBS News, he asked what he feared if Trump continued to receive the information, Biden said he did not want to “speculate out loud” but made it clear that he did not want Trump to continue receiving them.

“I just think there is no need for him to have intelligence,” Biden said. What is the value of giving him intelligence? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact that he can slip and say something? ”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week that the issue of granting Trump intelligence information was “something that is under review.”

Some Democratic lawmakers and even some former Trump administration officials have questioned the wisdom of keeping Trump informed.

Susan Gordon, who served as the deputy director of national intelligence during the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019, called in a Washington Post last month that Biden should cut Trump.

“His security profile after the White House,” as professionals like to call it, is frightening, “Gordon wrote days after a pro-Trump crowd besieged the US capital as lawmakers sought to confirm their defeat in the November election last year. “The former president is by definition a target and involves some risks. But a former president Trump, even before last week’s events, can be unusually vulnerable to bad actors with bad intentions.”

Irregular behavior unrelated to the uprising

Whether to provide intelligence to a former president is solely the power of the current official. Biden expressed opposition to giving Trump access to information meetings, as the former president’s second indictment will begin next week.

However, Biden said on Friday that his reluctance to allow Trump access to the information was due to the former president’s “irregular behavior unrelated to the uprising.”

Gordon also raised concerns about Trump’s business spots. The real estate magnet saw its business founder during his four years in Washington and is weighed down by significant debts, reportedly about $ 400 million. Trump during the campaign called his debt burden a “peanut” and said he did not owe Russia any money.

“Trump has significant business spots involving foreign entities,” Gordon wrote. “Many of these current business relationships exist in parts of the world that are vulnerable to intelligence from other nation states.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence service, also urged Biden to suspend briefings for Trump.

“There is no circumstance where the president would get new intelligence,” Schiff said just before Trump ended his term last month. “I do not think he can trust it now and in the future.”

(AP)