Biden says the United States will have enough access for all adults by the end of May

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States would have enough vaccine supplies by the end of May to inoculate the American adult population.

“We are now about to have enough vaccine supplies for every adult in America by the end of May,” said Biden, who last month had predicted that it would take until the end of July to collect so many doses.

“It’s progress. Important progress. But having the vaccine is not enough,” Biden said. “We need vaccinators, people who put the shots in people’s arms, millions of Americans.”

(AFP)