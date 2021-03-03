Biden’s first government defeat when the White House withdraws the budget chief’s election

On Tuesday, Joe Biden abandoned his plan for Neera Tanden as CEO’s budget director following the withdrawal of key senators, marking the first defeat for the US president.

The nomination collapsed when centrists on both sides of the political aisle made it clear that they would not vote for Tanden thanks to several of her previous tweets in which she despised lawmakers, including some who would have been accused of voting for her confirmation.

“I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from the nomination to head of the Office of Management and Budget,” Biden said in a statement.

“I have the utmost respect for her results, her experience and her advice, and I look forward to having her serve as a role in my administration.”

The announcement came amid growing recognition that Tanden, who currently leads a progressive think tank, did not have enough support after a Democrat and several moderate Republicans in the evenly distributed Senate said they would not vote for her.

“Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no way forward to get confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities,” wrote Tanden, 50, Biden in a letter withdrawing his nomination.

Several other Biden elections have made it to their posts with bipartisan support, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Finance Minister Janet Yellen and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

Two more nominees were confirmed on Tuesday: President Cecilia Rouse, the Council’s financial adviser, the first black person to serve in the position, and Trade Minister Gina Raimondo.

The tooth defeat highlights the extraordinary power now resting in the hands of a single moderate Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who announced last week that he would oppose her.

With the House locked in at 50-50, Biden needs to hang the entire Democratic election rally on nominations and critical laws if they do not earn Republican support.

Later this week, the Senate is expected to vote on the $ 1.9 trillion Covid aid package. No Republican has offered his support for the bill.

(AFP)