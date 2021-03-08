Brazil’s top judge overturns Lula’s rulings, restores political rights

A Supreme Court judge on Monday annulled criminal convictions against former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and restored his political rights ahead of the 2022 election.

Lula, as he is known throughout Brazil, ruled Latin America’s largest economy between 2003 and 2011. He was convicted of grave charges in 2018 and released in late 2019.

Monday’s court decision means that Lula could run for president next year if he wants to challenge the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, according to local newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)