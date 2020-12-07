Breakdancing, surfing among four sports to win Olympic places in Paris 2024

Breakdancing, surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing won a place in the Paris Olympics in 2024 when the International Olympic Committee ratified their introduction on Monday, said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Last year, the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee had proposed the four sports for inclusion and was awaiting a final review by the IOC Executive Board.

Surfing, climbing and skateboarding are already part of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, after being suggested along with karate by the Japanese hosts.

Paris Games organizers have said they want to deliver a program that is in line with the times and will attract a new and younger audience.

Under new IOC rules first introduced for the Tokyo Games, Olympic host cities can hand-pick sports and suggest they participate in these games if they are popular in that country and add to the game’s appeal.

The IOC also trimmed the overall events for Paris by 10 to 329 compared to the Tokyo Games next year, while mixed gender events increased from 18 in Tokyo to 22 in four years.

“With this program, we make the Paris 2024 Olympics suitable for the post-corona world,” said Bach. “We further reduce the cost and complexity of hosting the games.”

“There is also a strong focus on young people,” he added.

The IOC also limited the total sports quota to exactly 10,500. The recent Summer Olympics increased to more than 11,000. There will also be exactly 50% men and 50% women athletes in Paris, up from 48.8% women in Tokyo.

“While we will achieve equality already at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, we will for the first time in Olympic history see the participation of exactly the same number of female athletes as male athletes,” said Bach.

The sports program @ Paris2024 has been approved. It contains these main features: – 100% equality – Four additional sports: Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and wrestling – More youth-focused events – 10,500 athletes and 329 events # StrongerTogether

– OS (@ OS) December 7, 2020

“It’s a nice reference to the Paris Olympics in 1900, when it was the first time women were at the Games,” Jean-Philippe Gatien, sports director for Paris 2024, told reporters at Paris’ 2024 headquarters on Monday.

“It fits perfectly with what we want to do with these games. It will be games that are young, urban and creative.”

The IOC is desperate to update the sports program of the Games to remain relevant to sponsors, broadcasters and younger fans.

(REUTERS)