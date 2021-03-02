Britain calls for UN Security Council meeting on Myanmar after lethal action

Britain has called for a new UN Security Council meeting on the coup hit Myanmar on Friday, diplomatic sources told AFP on Tuesday as security forces intensified their use of force against protesters in the Southeast Asian nation.

The meeting would be behind closed doors at 1500 GMT, according to London’s proposal, said the same sources, as well as council discussions one day after the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

The Security Council then expressed “deep concern” over the coup and demanded a draft statement for the “release of all detainees” including Suu Kyi.

On Monday, China’s diplomatic mission to the UN, traditionally reluctant for the Security Council to discuss Myanmar, told AFP that there was a “general agreement among Council members … that a meeting on Myanmar will be held soon.”

Myanmar’s security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at protesters again on Tuesday, leaving at least three people critically wounded when regional forces reprimanded the junta for its deadly attacks.

The country has seen weeks of mass protests demanding the release of Suu Kyi, with security forces facing an increasingly violent violence against disagreement.

Sunday was the bloodiest day since the military takeover, with the UN saying at least 18 protesters were killed across the country. AFP independently confirmed eleven deaths.

(AFP)