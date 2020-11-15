British Prime Minister Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is isolating himself after being told he had come in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Sunday.

“He will continue to work from Downing Street, in part to lead the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said. Johnson “is fine and has no symptoms of COVID-19,” he added.

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about half an hour on Thursday, including one who then developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

He was notified by the National Health Service’s Test and Trace system on Sunday and told that he would self-isolate due to factors such as the length of the meeting.

Officials said they would discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can participate at a distance in Parliament’s activities. He plans to “continue talking to the country during his period of self-isolation,” they added.

The statement does not say how long Johnson plans to isolate, but the British health authorities’ guidance is that everyone contacted by Test and Trace will be quarantined for 14 days.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

(AP)