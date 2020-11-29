Burkina Faso’s Kaboré fails to reach parliamentary majority

Burkina Faso’s leaders have not been able to secure a parliamentary majority despite winning the presidential election earlier this week, the country’s electoral commission announced.

Marc Roch Kabore’s party won the first round of the election with its popular movement for progress, which won 56 seats – without the 64 needed for a full majority in the 127th seat.

Kabore must be dependent on allies like the New Era for Democracy, who supported his candidacy to rally a majority.

The Congress for Democracy and Progress won 20 seats and became the main opposition party, with the Union for Progress and Change taking 12, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s forecasts.

In the run-up to the election, international diplomatic efforts were intensified to prevent a possible flare-up of unrest in the country – among the poorest in the world – and who are struggling with a long-running jihadist campaign.

Kabore, 63, tweeted on Saturday that the opposition leader had congratulated him.

Opposition parties had previously said the vote was marked by fraud and malpractice and had threatened to reject “results tainted by irregularities”.

