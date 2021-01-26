Calls for a third lock-in grow as France’s new hospital stays in Covid-19 increase sharply

The number of people in hospital in France for COVID-19 increased by more than 1,000 in the last two days, a trend not seen since 16 November and the number of patients in the intensive care units for the disease exceeded 3000 for the first time since Dec. 9.

A growing number of medical experts have called for a third suspension in France while the government rolls out the vaccine, but French media reported that President Emmanuel Macron tried to avoid such a measure.

As of Monday, France had vaccinated 1,092,958 people.

Macron hopes that a curfew of 18 10 days ago will be enough to curb the rise of new infections caused by the emergence of more contagious variants of the virus.

Getting the number of patients treated at the ICU for COVID-19 below the limit of 3,000 was the main motivation for replacing the second lock with the national curfew on 15 December.

At 3,041, the ICU total is less than half of its total of 7,148 on April 4, but has grown almost every day since January 7.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Bloomberg Television that a new deadlock would make it very difficult for the country to reach its 2021 target of 6% economic growth.

The government had also aimed to bring the average new daily cases below 5,000 before the second suspension was lifted. After rising to 54,440 on November 7, the seven-day moving average of daily new infections, which on average calculate irregularities, fell to 10,348 on December 4 but is now at a two-month high of 20,447.

The daily number of new COVID infections was 4240 on Monday, higher than last Monday’s 3736. France’s total number of cases is now 3,057,857, the sixth highest in the world.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 445, to 73,494, the world’s seventh highest, compared with an increase of 172 on Sunday. The seven-day moving average of new deaths rose to 401, the highest since December 9.

