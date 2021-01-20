China faces sanctions against Pompeo, Trump officials for violating ‘sovereignty’

China is sanctioning more than two dozen officials and members of former President Donald Trump’s cabinet, including his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for violating the country’s “sovereignty,” its foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The move came as US President Joe Biden took the oath of office in Washington and launched a new government that is expected to remain tough on China but commits itself to international cooperation following Trump’s divisive “America First” strategy.

“In recent years, some anti-Chinese politicians in the United States, out of selfish political interests and prejudices and hatred of China and without regard to the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves,” he said. in a statement.

These actions, it added, have “seriously disrupted China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, insulted the Chinese people and severely disrupted China – US relations.”

“China has decided to sanction 28 people who have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and who have been primarily responsible for such US actions in China – related matters,” the Foreign Ministry said.

In addition to Pompeo, the sanctioned Trump Trade Adviser Peter Navarro, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell, Health Secretary Alex Azar and UN Envoy Kelly Craft, among others.

Beijing also sanctioned former Trump national security adviser John Bolton and former adviser Steve Bannon.

The officials and their family members will be banned from entering China, Hong Kong and Macao, the Foreign Ministry said.

“They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China,” it added.

Biden’s choice to lead economic and foreign policy has shown that they would not let go of Washington’s efforts to combat China’s trade abuses, an area shared by Trump, which over the past four years unleashed a trade war that introduced billions of dollars in penalties. on Chinese goods.

“The Chinese government is determined to defend China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Biden’s fiscal policy Janet Yellen and Foreign Ministry nominee Antony Blinken have stated the new administration’s commitments to promote investment to make American companies and workers more competitive with Beijing.

(AFP)