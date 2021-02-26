Collapse at illegal gold mine in Indonesia kills at least six workers

An illegal gold mine on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island collapsed on nearly two dozen people working inside, killing six and leaving a worker missing, officials said on Thursday.

Survivors estimated that 23 people were trapped in the rubble when the mine in the central Sulawesi province of Parigi Moutong district collapsed late on Wednesday due to unstable ground, says Andrias Hendrik Johannes, head of the local search and rescue agency.

Rescue workers were able to pull 16 people from the rubbish and recover the bodies of four women and two men during a strenuous search, he said.

Police, rescue workers, soldiers and volunteers tried to find the remaining worker. Their efforts were hindered by the remote location of the mine and the unstable soil that risked further slipping.

A video showed rescuers struggling to retrieve a body bag from a flooded ravine.

Illegal or informal mining is common in Indonesia and incurs livelihood costs for those working under conditions of high risk of injury or death.

Landslides, floods and the collapse of tunnels are just some of the dangers of such mining. Much of the processing of gold ore involves the use of highly toxic mercury and cyanide by workers who use little or no protection.

Indonesia accounts for about 3% of the world’s gold production. Most come from the Grasberg mine in Papua province, which is said to have $ 40 billion in reserves and up to 20,000 workers.

But small, often unauthorized fractures are increasing in many parts of Asia and Africa. A study by the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development found that the number of people engaging in such mining has risen to over 40 million from 30 million in 2014 and 6 million in 1993.

