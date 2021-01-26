Covid-19 creates perfect conditions for mental health crises among students

The Covid-19 crisis is taking a heavy toll on students’ mental health worldwide. But for young people who already had mental health conditions before the crisis, Covid-19 has brought more fear, anxiety and isolation into their lives.

In the city of Grenoble, Jowharjournalists Cécile Gallucio and Claire Paccalin met a student diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and his mother to find out how they had fared.

They chose not to reveal their identities in this report.

Click on the video player to see the full report.