Covid-19: South Africa hopes to vaccinate 40 million people this year

South Africa has still failed to launch a vaccination campaign, although there are concerns that the official death toll from the pandemic could be greatly underestimated. In DR Congo, Parliament votes out the Prime Minister in a vote of no confidence. The move is a victory for President Felix Tshisekedi as he tries to emerge from the shadow of his predecessor Joseph Kabila. And finally, we take you to a Gabonese mining town that is above an estimated quarter of the global manganese reserves but struggling with obvious inequality.