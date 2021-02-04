Cremer breaks the Vendée Globe’s women’s record by seven days

French skipper Clarisse Cremer broke the women’s record for the Vendee Globe by seven days when she finished the singles round around 87 days after arriving at Les Sables d’Olonnes in France on Wednesday.

With thousands gathered to witness history, the 31-year-old Cremer finished with a time of 87 days 2 hours and 24 minutes to break Ellen MacArthur’s previous best rating of 94 days and 4 hours set in the race 2000-01.

“I’m so happy to be here. It’s a big relief, we were stressed until the end,” she said on the competition website. “I’m happy to have succeeded and to be back with my team. This welcome is incredible, I feel like I’m dreaming.

“There were times when I wished I had pushed harder on the machine, but the goal was to finish.”

MacArthur sent a message to Cremer congratulating her on an “exceptional lap”.

The race was won by Yannick Bestaven last week. The Frenchman crossed the finish line third with a time of just over 80 days, but received a time bonus of over 10 hours for his role in rescuing a competitor.

(REUTERS)