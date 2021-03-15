David Fincher’s “Mank” tops Oscar nominations in a varied actor

During a year when the pandemic closed cinemas for several months, the Oscar nominations went to two female filmmakers for the first time and a historically diverse actress on Monday, but in the end David Fincher’s “Mank” – a very traditional challenger about Hollywood itself. – took the lead.

Fincher’s “Mank” easily topped nominations for the 93rd Oscar – two months late for the coronavirus pandemic – with ten nominations, including best picture, best director, actor for Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, and a host of others for his lavish crafts.

The rest were spread among a large number of challengers. Six nominations were made for six films, all of which are also for best picture: “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Nomadland”, “Minari”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “The Father.” Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” was also nominated for Best Picture.

The story was created in the best director category where only five women have ever been nominated before. This year, both Chloé Zhoe (“Nomadland”) and Fennell got nods. “Will never stop crying,” Fennell, also nominated for Best Screenplay, said on Twitter.

So proud and grateful for all the amazing people who worked on this film. Will never stop crying.

– Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) March 15, 2021

Zhao, the first Asian woman to be nominated for Best Director, is the most nominated woman in a single year in Oscar history. She was also tipped for the film’s custom script, editing and as a producer in the best image category. The other nominated directors were Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari”, Fincher for “Mank” and Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round.”

For artists, it is the most diverse group of nominees ever – and far from the all-white actors who created the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite five years ago. Nine of the 20 actors are colored, including a posthumous nomination for best actor for Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), as well as nods to Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Second Day (“The People vs. Billie Holiday”) and supporting nominations for Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) ”) And Yuh-Jung Youn (“ Minari ”).

Davis, who won for her performance in 2016’s “Fences,” received her fourth Oscar nomination, making her the most nominated black actress ever. Yeun is the first Asian American to ever be nominated for Best Actor. “Judas and the Black Messiah” is the first team to produce completely black – director Shaka King with producers Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King – nominated for Best Picture. In total, a record 70 women were nominated for 76 Oscars, says the academy.

The other nominees for Best Actress are: Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”; Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman.” The remaining nominee for Best Actor is Anthony Hopkins for the dementia drama “The Father.”

With the film almost thrown out by the coronavirus, the best image candidates had hardly any cash office to speak of. For the first time, Hollywood’s biggest and most coveted awards belong to films that are almost entirely seen at home.

Netflix receives 35 nominations

As expected, Netflix led the package with 35 nominations. The service still manages its first best picture winner and this year has two shots in “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – a film Paramount Pictures sold during the pandemic. Netflix also led last year with 24 nominations, but came with only two victories.

Other streamers were in the mix. Amazon in particular was well represented with “Sound of Metal”, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “One Night in Miami” – which led to 12 nominations in total. Both Apple TV + (“Wolfwalkers,” “Greyhound”) and Disney + (“Soul”) received their first nominations. The film that tried to lead a revival in the office – Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” – went off with nominations for production design and visual effects.

The nomination was announced from London by presenters Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Academy Awards would normally have happened now, but this year it will be broadcast on April 25.

The Film Academy confirmed on Monday that the show will be held both in its regular home at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and the city’s railroad hub, Union Station.

This year’s awards season – usually a month – long circuit of screenings, cocktail parties and smoozing – has been completely virtual and has taken a lot of buzz and predictability out of the Oscars. The authority was extended to early 2021 editions and to films that revolved around theaters.

Among the films that had hoped for a better result on Monday was Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” – which was only nominated for its score. Only eight out of ten possible films were nominated for Best Picture, omitting “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” and the Golden Globe winner “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Despite the disappointment of “Borat”, Sacha Baron Cohen was still a candidate for her supporting role as activist Abbie Hoffman in “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, and “Borat” star Maria Bakalova was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Also nominated in the category: Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy” and Olivia Colman for “The Father.”

The most competitive category may have been documentaries, where “Collective”, “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution”, “The Mole Agent”, “My Octopus Teacher” and “Time” finally received nominations. ” Collective, “the Romanian documentary on investigative journalism and government corruption, was only the second film nominated for both Best Documentary and Best International Film. The other international film nominees were” Quo Vadis, Aida? “, Bosnia and Herzegovina;” Another Round “, Denmark “Better Days”, Hong Kong and “The Man Who Sold His Skin”, Tunisia.

The nominees for best animated feature: “Onward”; “Across the Moon”; “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”; “Soul”; “Wolfwalkers.”

The Film Academy and ABC hope that the nominees can drum up more excitement than they have elsewhere. Interest in small golden statues has waned during the pandemic. Ratings for a largely virtual Golden Globes dropped to 6.9 million viewers – a 64% decrease from 2020 – last month. But on Sunday, the Grammys managed to break through the zoom trap.

With the remarkable exception of strengthening streaming subscriber growth, the pandemic has been punished for the film industry. Production slowed down to a crawl, blockbusters were postponed or turned into streaming and thousands were fired or released.

But the outlook for Hollywood has recently brightened as coronavirus cases have slipped and vaccines have increased. Cinemas will resume in the United States’ two largest markets, New York and Los Angeles. And several major movies – including Walt Disney Co.’s “Black Widow” (May 7) – are scheduled for May and beyond.

