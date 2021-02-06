David Hockney’s lockdown paintings of Normandy captivate the Parisians

While museums in France are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, private galleries are allowed to remain open and have become a haven for art enthusiasts. The British artist David Hockney’s show “Ma Normandy” (“My Normandy”), which opened in a gallery in Paris last year, has been a sensation for the season.

The world’s most expensive living artist was on a three-day drive through northern France in October 2018 when he fell in love with Normandy. He bought an in-depth farm from the 17th century and has since captured the play of light in his garden and the empty expanses of the region.

Hockney’s latest show, “Ma Normandy” (“My Normandy”), at the Galerie Lelong in Paris opened in October 2020, when France went into a second nationwide lockdown and the city’s residents who did not return home from the country left themselves for limited lives in cramped urban spaces.

For art enthusiasts, Hockney’s canvases have been a welcome escape with visitors flocking to the gallery as museums across France remain closed.

