Dawn of a new era? Innovation increases the fight against cancer

If medical researchers can create vaccines against new variations of coronavirus and roll them out in record time, then what is more possible? On World Cancer Day 2021, we look at some of the good news – and the bad news.

Researchers did not wait for the Covid-19 crisis to raise its stakes. We are looking at promising innovations in immunotherapy – including vaccines against cancer – as well as major advances in both treatment and prevention. The bad news is that as life expectancy rises and the population moves to cities, where the air is more polluted and the food more processed, the number of cancer cases continues to skyrocket. How can humanity reverse this trend?

The past year may have seen some setbacks in the fight against cancer, with medical staff overwhelmed by Covid-19 and funding becoming harder to find. But has the pandemic also reminded us of the value of science and the need to support it? We may even have stumbled upon some new ideas.

Produced by Charles Wente, Juliette Laurain and Eva-Luna Tholance.