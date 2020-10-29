Disneyland Paris closes again as France orders new virus lockout

Walt Disney Co.’s Disneyland theme park in Paris closes again when France goes back into lockdown to fight another wave of coronavirus infections, the company said Thursday.

Disneyland Paris closed down in March to help fight the pandemic and reopened in July.

The park will close again at the end of the day on October 29th.

In line with the latest instructions from the French authorities, Disneyland Paris closes at the end of the day on October 29. If you have a reservation with us during the above periods, please check our website for our latest commercial terms and conditions: https://t.co/dQpr0tU5Y9 pic.twitter.com/sXGjSdglTg

During French measures, which take effect on Friday, people will be required to stay in their homes except to buy essentials, seek medical attention or exercise for up to an hour a day. They are allowed to go to work if their employer finds it impossible for them to perform the job from home. Schools remain open.

Disney’s parks in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Florida remain open with participation limits and other security measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Disneyland in California has been closed since March. The company announced in September that it was laying off 28,000 workers, most of them in U.S. theme parks.

