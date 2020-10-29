Former Homeland Security official reveals himself as an ‘anonymous’ Trump critic

A former U.S. Department of Homeland Security official revealed Wednesday that he was the author of an anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed and later book that agitated President Donald Trump and stepped forward to urge Americans to vote against Trump.

Miles Taylor, chief of staff in the department until 2019, put tongues in Washington with the editorial calling Trump immoral, small and ineffective. He revealed his identity on Wednesday in a statement on Medium, an online publishing platform, ahead of next week’s presidential election.

“We alone must decide whether his conduct justifies continuing in office, and we face an important decision as our choice of Trump’s future will affect our future in the years to come,” wrote Taylor, a Republican who joined Trump’s election campaign. , Democrat Joe Biden. .

“With that in mind, he does not deserve another term, and we do not deserve to go through that.”

Trump responded Wednesday night, saying, “Anonymous was a nobody, a disgruntled employee who was quickly removed from his job a long time ago.”

Trump said he did not know Taylor and “had never even heard of him”, although Trump in August called Taylor a “lowlife”.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasted Taylor as a “liar and a coward who chose anonymity over action and deliciousness over leadership.”

Taylor, who described himself as part of the “resistance” within the Trump administration in the anonymous editorial, has also publicly criticized Trump.

The op-ed and the book that followed it, called “A Warning,” caused brief upswings, though they were overshadowed by a number of books written by well-known former Trump employees, both pro and con, who identified themselves as authors of their work. Many suspected that Taylor was the anonymous writer for several months.

(REUTERS)