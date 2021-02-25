France against Scotland are postponed after Covid-19 after 11 players were infected

France’s Six Nations match against Scotland was postponed after another player tested positive for Covid-19, which brought the total number of infected to 11, organizers said on Thursday.

“The Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) met today to review the situation in the French camp,” the Six Nations said in a statement.

“They unanimously recommended postponing the match between France and Scotland. This will be ratified later today by the Six Nations Council.

“We will work on the redesign of this fixture and will announce the date well in advance.”

The French Federation (FFR) had said earlier on Thursday that the entire French squad was in isolation and training had been interrupted ahead of the game scheduled for Sunday.

France had resumed contact training on Wednesday, but FFR had said it would conduct daily Covid-19 tests until Sunday, and one player returned a positive test on Wednesday night.

FFR did not name the latest player to get the virus, but they were already without star scrum half Antoine Dupont, captain Charles Ollivon and coach Fabien Galthié.

Four other employees had also previously returned positive tests. The latest addition brought the total number of Covid-19 infections to 16.

“It is always difficult to know the origin (of the outbreak),” FFR president Bernard Laporte told France Info radio on Thursday before the latest case was announced.

“I would like to know. Of course there is something that worries me. I would like to know if anyone is wrong or not. We will investigate this ourselves to see how we got there.”

France leads the table with two wins from two matches, ahead of Wales by a difference of points, as they try to lift the Six Nations title for the first time since 2010, the year of their most recent Grand Slam.

( Jowharwith REUTERS and AFP)