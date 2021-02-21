France and the United Kingdom ease Covid-19 test restrictions for truck drivers

Truck drivers returning to France from the UK do not now need to take a coronavirus test if they have spent less than 48 hours in the country, Britain’s Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.

In December, France demanded that truck drivers traveling from the UK to France must carry a negative Covid test result to reduce the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus that had been found in Kent in the south-east of England.

“I have agreed on more flexibility in testing riders traveling from the UK to France,” Shapps said on Twitter.

“From 23:00 (2300 GMT) tonight, lorries returning to France from the UK and having spent less than 48 hours in the UK no longer need a coronavirus test.”

