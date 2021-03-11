France eases restrictions for some international travelers

France will ease certain restrictions for international travelers outside Europe starting on Friday, the Foreign Ministry has announced, including those from Australia, Britain, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

The ministry said in a statement that travelers traveling to or arriving from seven nations – Australia, Britain, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea – will no longer need to provide documentation proving that they have a “compelling” reason for their travel as a family or medical emergency.

The French Minister of Tourism Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said that this relief was due to the improved health of these countries.

“The list includes the UK, as the UK variant is now also circulating extensively in France,” he said in his Twitter feed.

All other restrictions, such as a requirement for a negative Covid-19 test less than 72 hours before the trip, would remain in place, the ministry said, adding that a decree would be published on Friday.

Lemoyne said that for other countries outside the EU, the list of legitimate travel motives would be expanded, especially to take into account family situations.

The Foreign Ministry statement said that new legitimate reasons for travel would include the fact that a person in a couple – both married or in a civil partnership – lives abroad for professional reasons.

Other legitimate reasons are families living abroad but having children in school in France, couples with children abroad and in France, students graduating and people returning to their main residence if it is in France.

The ministry said it still recommends limiting international travel as much as possible.

By restricting international travel on January 14, the government had hoped to get a grip on the circulation of coronavirus and its new, more contagious variants.

Passengers had to document that their journeys reached the required threshold at check-in counters during check-in and then again at border controls. Border police demanded written evidence before allowing passengers to board.

( Jowharwith Reuters)

