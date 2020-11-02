France’s new Covid-19 cases are 52,000 in the latest 24-hour record

The French health authorities on Monday reported 52,518 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours and set a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease up from 46,290 on Sunday.

This figure suggests that the country’s new lockdown will not yet have its first effects, as hospital admissions for the disease have again increased by more than 1,000 and reached a four-month high of 25,143.

The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections rose to 416, up from 231 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 345.

The total number of cases now amounts to 1,466,433.

France’s 65 million people have been largely confined to their homes since Friday amid a rise in Covid-19 cases that have threatened to overwhelm French hospitals.

The nationwide lockdown will initially be enforced until Dec. 1, though health experts have warned that a longer squeeze may be necessary.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)